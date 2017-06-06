Bill Maher Set To Return To HBO’s ‘Real Time’ After N-Word Controversy

Danielle Jennings

In a little under a week, the controversy surrounding Bill Maher’s shocking use of the N-word on his HBO show Real Time is still being talked about. However, if you were expecting Maher to face severe consequences for using the word in such a cavalier, entitled manner, think again because he will be back on-air sooner than you think.

HBO’s Real Time with host Bill Maher will air as scheduled on Friday, a rep for @HBO told Deadline https://t.co/QEw1RgaZVF — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 5, 2017

As expected, not only is HBO standing behind Bill Maher during his N-word controversy, but they are slated to air a new episode of his series on June 9, when Maher is scheduled to return exactly one week after the on-air scandal. Deadline has exclusively revealed that Maher will return to his show Real Time and may possibly address the controversy during the show. In case you need a refresher, Maher casually referred to himself as a “house n***a” during the June 2 episode of his show.

Since the incident, Maher apologized stating “Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.” Meanwhile HBO called the comment “completely inexcusable and tasteless and deeply offensive,” but apparently not offensive enough to suspend Maher for even a few episodes.

Sadly, this should come as no surprise to anyone paying attention, however it would be hard to imagine Bill Maher making a highly offensive comment about any other racial group and receiving no consequences.

