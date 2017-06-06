Perverted Teacher In Carrollton Charged For Recording Female Students

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

George Edwin Thomas III, a Carrollton High School teacher, was just indicted on charges related to secretly recording female students undressing.

How did this get out? George’s wife found the evidence on a flash drive lying around the house, and out of disgust, turned it over to police.

Trust is extremely hard to come by these days…

The worst part is that George is currently roaming around free on bond (with an ankle monitor), instead of in jail.

Source: Dallas News