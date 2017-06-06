Local
Home > Local

Perverted Teacher In Carrollton Charged For Recording Female Students

farlinave
Leave a comment
Aerial view of downtown Dallas, Texas

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

George Edwin Thomas III, a Carrollton High School teacher, was just indicted on charges related to secretly recording female students undressing.

How did this get out? George’s wife found the evidence on a flash drive lying around the house, and out of disgust, turned it over to police.

Trust is extremely hard to come by these days…

The worst part is that George is currently roaming around free on bond (with an ankle monitor), instead of in jail.

Get the full story here.

Source: Dallas News

13 Celebrity Men Who’ve Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

12 photos Launch gallery

13 Celebrity Men Who’ve Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

Continue reading Perverted Teacher In Carrollton Charged For Recording Female Students

13 Celebrity Men Who’ve Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

carrollton , teacher , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller “True To Self” Tops The Charts
 6 hours ago
06.06.17
Karlie Redd
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Might Not Be Jasmine’s Baby’s…
 13 hours ago
06.06.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Watch Common Freestyle to Halle Berry at The…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
The Game at "The Documentary" 10th Anniversary Party And Concert
The Game Begins Recording “Last Album” “Westside Story”…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTENTACION Gets Thrown Off The Stage by Security…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Third Annual Lil Weezyana Festival
 3 days ago
06.05.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Post Malone performs “Congratulations” Jimmy Kimmel Live!
 3 days ago
06.03.17
Jasmin Cadavid Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
06.02.17
Only In Indiana
This is Why Nicki Minaj Had Verse Troubles…
 4 days ago
06.02.17
Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In…
 5 days ago
06.02.17
Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album Release Party
WATCH: Gucci Mane Drops A Movie Called “The…
 5 days ago
06.01.17
Young Thug
Young Thug Posts Teaser Video for E.B.B.T.G. 
 5 days ago
06.01.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Young Dolph’s Documentary ‘King’ Scores Over 1 Million…
 5 days ago
06.01.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW
 6 days ago
05.31.17
Drake Scores A Huge Victory In ‘Nothing Was…
 6 days ago
06.01.17
How Lamar Odom Escaped The Sunken Place
 6 days ago
05.31.17
photos