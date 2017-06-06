‘You’re My Slave Now:’ Texas Students Hurl Racist Slurs At Black Classmate

The father of a 12-year-old African-American student at one Texas middle school said that administrators failed to properly discipline students or teach them tolerance after his daughter was referred to as an “ape” and “slave” by her peers, reports The Huffington Post.

The incidents at Tippit Middle School in Georgetown, Texas, which school officials deemed “racially harassing,” according to a report obtained by HuffPost, included students calling the girl an “ape” and a “slave” and pretending to whip her.

“It was horrifying that her friends would say and do these terrible things and not think twice about it,” Robert Ranco, a civil rights lawyer who is the girl’s father, told HuffPost. “We raised our daughter with the understanding that no one deserves to be treated badly by anybody.”