Money Ain’t A Thang: Philadelphia Mom Spends $25,000 On Son’s Prom

Money Ain’t A Thang: Philadelphia Mom Spends $25,000 On Son’s Prom

Saudia Shuler created a Dubai-style evening for her son Johnny Eden Jr. with camels, expensive cars and outfits.

97.9 The Beat Staff
One Philadelphia teen had an extravagant prom night — including a camel and expensive cars — with the help of his mother, reports New York Daily News.

From the New York Daily News:

One Philadelphia teenager’s mom took his prom to the extreme, spending $25,000 on a camel, 3 tons of sand and exotic cars [including a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini which were on loan for the special night.] He brought three dates, all in custom-made gowns, and wore three different outfits himself.

Saudia Shuler says she had thought of sending her only son, Johnny Eden Jr., to Dubai for a visit. Instead, she decided to bring Dubai to Philadelphia for the formal dance. [Neighbors were able to see the camel up close before Eden’s prom. The teen also had three dates and three different outfits for the memorable evening.]

Shuler celebrated her son with a huge prom send-off after suffering a stroke and battling cancer, reports NBC Philadelphia.

Jay stylist killed it . You are amazing @stylesbychey . 😜😜😜😜thank u

A post shared by Saudia Shuler🍴🍗🍤🍰 (@countrycookin1) on

My son so thurl . You the shit son @jjedenjr . All I asked for was straight AAAAAAA all Ur life and u sis that . 😜😜😜😂

A post shared by Saudia Shuler🍴🍗🍤🍰 (@countrycookin1) on

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsNBC Philadelphia

Reginae Carter has grown up right before all of our eyes — so we all feel like she’s our little daughter doing to prom. The young beauty was the dressed to the gods for her special night, looking just like her mother. You know you’re dad is Lil Wayne when the diamonds on your dress are dancing crazier than Chris Brown! Check out the gorgeous photos from Reginae Carter’s senior prom.

