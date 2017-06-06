Money Ain’t A Thang: Philadelphia Mom Spends $25,000 On Son’s Prom

One Philadelphia teen had an extravagant prom night — including a camel and expensive cars — with the help of his mother, reports New York Daily News.

3 outfits x 3 Foreigns x 3 Dates x 1 🐪 young definitely was oss @jjedenjr @nu.ski @lexyymama @countrycookin1 Only prom to be at yesterday #Zooovie #dubaitophilly A post shared by 🎬 PHL – ATL – LA (@drizzydreads_) on Jun 3, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

From the New York Daily News:

One Philadelphia teenager’s mom took his prom to the extreme, spending $25,000 on a camel, 3 tons of sand and exotic cars [including a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini which were on loan for the special night.] He brought three dates, all in custom-made gowns, and wore three different outfits himself.

Saudia Shuler says she had thought of sending her only son, Johnny Eden Jr., to Dubai for a visit. Instead, she decided to bring Dubai to Philadelphia for the formal dance. [Neighbors were able to see the camel up close before Eden’s prom. The teen also had three dates and three different outfits for the memorable evening.]

Shuler celebrated her son with a huge prom send-off after suffering a stroke and battling cancer, reports NBC Philadelphia.

Jay stylist killed it . You are amazing @stylesbychey . 😜😜😜😜thank u A post shared by Saudia Shuler🍴🍗🍤🍰 (@countrycookin1) on Jun 3, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

My son so thurl . You the shit son @jjedenjr . All I asked for was straight AAAAAAA all Ur life and u sis that . 😜😜😜😂 A post shared by Saudia Shuler🍴🍗🍤🍰 (@countrycookin1) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

SOURCE: New York Daily News, NBC Philadelphia

