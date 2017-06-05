[Listen] The Boy Illinois “Dancing Like Diddy”

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

[Listen] The Boy Illinois “Dancing Like Diddy”

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Well now you can’t stop The Boy Illinois after the rapper from Chicago’s East Side signed a distribution deal with Priority Records. Since the paperwork is done the rapper can focus on the music as he drops his latest single “Dancing Like Diddy.”

I would say you can get your Diddy on to this.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Related: [Watch] Angie’s Newness: Get To Know The Boy Illinois

Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music

7 photos Launch gallery

Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music

Continue reading [Listen] The Boy Illinois “Dancing Like Diddy”

Leaders of The New Wave of Hip Hop Music

 

The Boy Illinois

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Watch Common Freestyle to Halle Berry at The…
 9 hours ago
06.05.17
The Game at "The Documentary" 10th Anniversary Party And Concert
The Game Begins Recording “Last Album” “Westside Story”…
 9 hours ago
06.05.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTENTACION Gets Thrown Off The Stage by Security…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Third Annual Lil Weezyana Festival
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Post Malone performs “Congratulations” Jimmy Kimmel Live!
 2 days ago
06.03.17
Jasmin Cadavid Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
06.02.17
Only In Indiana
This is Why Nicki Minaj Had Verse Troubles…
 3 days ago
06.02.17
Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In…
 4 days ago
06.02.17
Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album Release Party
WATCH: Gucci Mane Drops A Movie Called “The…
 4 days ago
06.01.17
Young Thug
Young Thug Posts Teaser Video for E.B.B.T.G. 
 4 days ago
06.01.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Young Dolph’s Documentary ‘King’ Scores Over 1 Million…
 4 days ago
06.01.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW
 5 days ago
05.31.17
Drake Scores A Huge Victory In ‘Nothing Was…
 5 days ago
06.01.17
How Lamar Odom Escaped The Sunken Place
 5 days ago
05.31.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming…
 5 days ago
05.31.17
August Alsina Is Battling Liver Disease
 5 days ago
05.31.17
photos