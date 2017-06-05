[Listen] The Boy Illinois “Dancing Like Diddy”

Well now you can’t stop The Boy Illinois after the rapper from Chicago’s East Side signed a distribution deal with Priority Records. Since the paperwork is done the rapper can focus on the music as he drops his latest single “Dancing Like Diddy.”
I would say you can get your Diddy on to this.
