[Listen] The Boy Illinois “Dancing Like Diddy”

Well now you can’t stop The Boy Illinois after the rapper from Chicago’s East Side signed a distribution deal with Priority Records. Since the paperwork is done the rapper can focus on the music as he drops his latest single “Dancing Like Diddy.”

I would say you can get your Diddy on to this.

