Music
Home > Uncategorized

Pharrell, Justin Bieber and More Join Ariana Grande At Manchester Benefit Concert

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
 

One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

Source: Getty Images / Getty


Ariana Grande, along with 50,000 fans, gathered at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester to honor the lives of those that were lost during the vicious attack at her concert just a couple of weeks earlier. The singer brought along a few friends with her including Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas and Katy Perry.

Pharrell praised the people of Manchester for their bravery. “I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building. All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity,” Williams said before he launched into his hit song, “Happy”  joined by Miley Cyrus. “I just want to wrap my arms around all of you and thank you for having us here,” Cyrus added.
Coldplay gave it their all in an emotional performance of “Fix You.”
Justin Beiber made the crowd go nuts with his acoustic performances of “Cold Water” and “Love Yourself,” reminding the crowd that love always wins.

And finally, Ariana brought the house down with her finale performances of “One Last Time” and “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” and was moved to tears at the outpouring of cheers from the audience.

All proceeds from the concert with go to the Manchester victims and their families.
SOURCE: BBC Music | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Pharrell, Justin Bieber and More Join Ariana Grande At Manchester Benefit Concert

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Watch Common Freestyle to Halle Berry at The…
 3 hours ago
06.05.17
The Game at "The Documentary" 10th Anniversary Party And Concert
The Game Begins Recording “Last Album” “Westside Story”…
 4 hours ago
06.05.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTENTACION Gets Thrown Off The Stage by Security…
 23 hours ago
06.05.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Third Annual Lil Weezyana Festival
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Post Malone performs “Congratulations” Jimmy Kimmel Live!
 2 days ago
06.03.17
Jasmin Cadavid Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
06.02.17
Only In Indiana
This is Why Nicki Minaj Had Verse Troubles…
 3 days ago
06.02.17
Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In…
 4 days ago
06.02.17
Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album Release Party
WATCH: Gucci Mane Drops A Movie Called “The…
 4 days ago
06.01.17
Young Thug
Young Thug Posts Teaser Video for E.B.B.T.G. 
 4 days ago
06.01.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Young Dolph’s Documentary ‘King’ Scores Over 1 Million…
 4 days ago
06.01.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW
 5 days ago
05.31.17
Drake Scores A Huge Victory In ‘Nothing Was…
 5 days ago
06.01.17
How Lamar Odom Escaped The Sunken Place
 5 days ago
05.31.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming…
 5 days ago
05.31.17
August Alsina Is Battling Liver Disease
 5 days ago
05.31.17
photos