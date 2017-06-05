Watch Common Freestyle to Halle Berry at The Butterfly Ball

Saturday night, Common was among the honorees at the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball.

Held every year, the event is meant to raise awareness and funds for Chrysalis’ mission of curbing joblessness and homelessnes, and hosted a guest list that included the likes of Halle Berry, Zendaya, and Jussie Smollett.

The evening was wrapped up with a performance by Common himself after his accepting of the Spirit of Chrysalis Award.

During the performance, Halle Berry was treated to a special seat right onstage where the Chicago-bred emcee decided to go off the dome in a freestyle/serenade.

Check out a clip below:

