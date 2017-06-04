Gabourey Sidibe Slays During Her Girl’s Trip To Barbados

Photo by

Gabourey Sidibe Slays During Her Girl’s Trip To Barbados

The 34-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and author took to social media to share what a great time she had on vacation.

97.9 The Beat Staff
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Gabourey Sidibe was living it up on her recent vacation with her girls—and we are living for her pictures!

The 34-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and author took to social media to share what a great time she and her friends had on their trip to Barbados.

Here she is soaking up the rays and enjoying the water.

She also got her snorkle on:

She whips her back and forth:

Giving you a snatched waist:

Slaying in this red two piece:

Dress by @eloquii , bathing suit by @gabifresh , wind and grace by GAWD!! 📸: @kperryjr

A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on

Let them eat cake:

I asked @billionare_chef to make a strawberry cake and he smooth delivered it! I just want to look at it tho. Don't @ me.

A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on

Basking in the glory of the sun:

No fears of getting a tan found round here. 👸🏿🌞☀️🌈 Skirt by @grass_fields

A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on

Leaving paradise:

Goodbye #barbados🇧🇧 . I have a lot of favorite places but you are my favorite, of the favorite!

A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on

Between the grueling hours of being on set for Fox’s Empire and promoting her new book This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare, it’s clear that this was a much-needed and deserve break for Sibide.

Here’s to working hard and playing hard too!

