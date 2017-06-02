News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Joseline Hernandez Chucks The Deuces To ‘LHHATL’

The Puerto Rican princess has left the building...supposedly.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Joseline Hernandez announced on Instragram Thursday that she’s leaving the franchise that made her a household name.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The reality show starlet made her exit on the heels of filming the season 6 reunion of “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta,” after reports surfaced that she was not in attendance for the New York taping.

“Make your next move your best move!!,” Hernandez wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the week Hernandez used her Instagram stories to blast series producer, Mona Scott-Young, alleging she was taken advantage of and exploited.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Uh oh what does #joselinehernandez have to say about #monascottyoung #lhhatl apparently #oprah gets first dibs. Lol

A post shared by CoreVizionTv (@coreviziontv) on

The Puerto Rican princess even requested an interview with Oprah to air out Scott-Young’s dirty laundry. We’ll just have to watch and see how this all plays out, but if it’s true the franchise may never be the same.

RELATED LINKS:

Mimi Faust Files Restraining Order Against Joseline Hernandez

‘Tea Talk’ Episode 12: Joseline & Karlie Redd Can’t Fix Their Friendship + An Exclusive With JuJu

‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Joseline’s Birthing Special Tones Down The Drama

Trumpet Awards 2016

Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body

15 photos Launch gallery

Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body

Continue reading Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body

Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Only In Indiana
This is Why Nicki Minaj Had Verse Troubles…
 4 hours ago
06.02.17
Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In…
 20 hours ago
06.02.17
Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album Release Party
WATCH: Gucci Mane Drops A Movie Called “The…
 23 hours ago
06.01.17
Young Thug
Young Thug Posts Teaser Video for E.B.B.T.G. 
 1 day ago
06.01.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Young Dolph’s Documentary ‘King’ Scores Over 1 Million…
 1 day ago
06.01.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Drake Scores A Huge Victory In ‘Nothing Was…
 2 days ago
06.01.17
How Lamar Odom Escaped The Sunken Place
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
August Alsina Is Battling Liver Disease
 2 days ago
05.31.17
LeBron James’ L.A. House Vandalized With The N-Word…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
The return of Murder Inc? Irv Gotti inks…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 3 days ago
05.31.17
24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Show
Kathy Griffin Enjoys Donald Trump’s Head… Chopped Off…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Photo of Big Pun
Bronx Residents Pushing for Big Pun to Get…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
‘House Of Cards’ Actors Discuss Netflix And Chill
 3 days ago
05.30.17
photos