Your home should be a safe place right? Well, all of that was thrown out the window when a drunk driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the home of a couple in Mesquite, TX.

The incident happened last night around 10 pm.

The driver, 18 year old, Neither Tutt and the 24 year old passenger, Shabreka Tutt, sustained no injuries.

The homeowner, Jose Reyes, was killed in the accident and his wife, Yesenia Vasquez, was injured, but is said to pull through.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: Dallas News