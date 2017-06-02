Top Black Democrat Renews Call For Action Against Domestic Terror After Portland Stabbings

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Top Black Democrat Renews Call For Action Against Domestic Terror After Portland Stabbings

Congress cannot continue to ignore domestic race and religion-based terrorism, says Rep. Bennie Thompson.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Bloody knife in a hand

Source: pbombaert / Getty

In the aftermath of fatal stabbings in Portland, Oregon, in an apparent anti-Muslim incident, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) renewed his call on Thursday for the House Homeland Security Committee to take action against domestic terrorism, The Hill reports.

Thompson, the ranking Democrat on the committee, sent a letter to the committee’s chairman, Michael McCaul (R-Texas), saying that “these types of terrorist acts can no longer be ignored” by the committee.

There has been an increase in hate crimes targeting racial and religious minorities since President Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

On May 26, Jeremy Christian allegedly stabbed to death two men on a Portland train when they tried to stop him from harassing two teenage girls, one of them wearing a hijab.

Thompson sent a similar letter to the committee chairman in March. In that letter, Thompson noted that he requested a hearing into race-based domestic terrorism in the aftermath of the Emanuel AME Church massacre in Charleston, South Carolina, which was ignored.

Thompson said Thursday he still hadn’t received a response to his March request.

SOURCE: The Hill

SEE ALSO:

Teen Thanks Strangers Fatally Stabbed Protecting Her From Racist

FBI Investigates Whether Fatal Stabbing Of Black Student Was A Hate Crime

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

51 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In…
 15 hours ago
06.02.17
Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album Release Party
WATCH: Gucci Mane Drops A Movie Called “The…
 18 hours ago
06.01.17
Young Thug
Young Thug Posts Teaser Video for E.B.B.T.G. 
 22 hours ago
06.01.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Young Dolph’s Documentary ‘King’ Scores Over 1 Million…
 23 hours ago
06.01.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Drake Scores A Huge Victory In ‘Nothing Was…
 2 days ago
06.01.17
How Lamar Odom Escaped The Sunken Place
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
August Alsina Is Battling Liver Disease
 2 days ago
05.31.17
LeBron James’ L.A. House Vandalized With The N-Word…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
The return of Murder Inc? Irv Gotti inks…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 3 days ago
05.31.17
24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Show
Kathy Griffin Enjoys Donald Trump’s Head… Chopped Off…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Photo of Big Pun
Bronx Residents Pushing for Big Pun to Get…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
‘House Of Cards’ Actors Discuss Netflix And Chill
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Benny Boom Finally Address John Singleton’s Critiques Of…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
photos