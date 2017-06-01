Tommie Lee Explains Why She Cheats [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’s Tommie Lee came through to the morning show! She talked with Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea about what ended her longest relationship ever; her 7-year relationship with the father of her children. Of course, she reveals, his cheating on her with one of her friends is what killed things between them. She explains why she felt more betrayed by him than her friends.

Tommie also talks about lies she tells when she’s cheating, and why she finds herself in such situations where she ends up cheating on somebody. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

