Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Tommie Lee Explains Why She Cheats [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’s Tommie Lee came through to the morning show! She talked with Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea about what ended her longest relationship ever; her 7-year relationship with the father of her children. Of course, she reveals, his cheating on her with one of her friends is what killed things between them. She explains why she felt more betrayed by him than her friends.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Tommie also talks about lies she tells when she’s cheating, and why she finds herself in such situations where she ends up cheating on somebody. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Tommie Lee On Using Young Joc To Get Back At Karlie Redd [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

RELATED: “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Star Tommie Lee Kicked Off A Delta Flight [VIDEO]

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Tries To Blackmail Karlie Redd [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Tommie Lee Explains Why She Cheats [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album Release Party
WATCH: Gucci Mane Drops A Movie Called “The…
 7 hours ago
06.01.17
Young Thug
Young Thug Posts Teaser Video for E.B.B.T.G. 
 11 hours ago
06.01.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Young Dolph’s Documentary ‘King’ Scores Over 1 Million…
 12 hours ago
06.01.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW
 1 day ago
05.31.17
Drake Scores A Huge Victory In ‘Nothing Was…
 1 day ago
06.01.17
How Lamar Odom Escaped The Sunken Place
 1 day ago
05.31.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming…
 1 day ago
05.31.17
August Alsina Is Battling Liver Disease
 1 day ago
05.31.17
LeBron James’ L.A. House Vandalized With The N-Word…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
The return of Murder Inc? Irv Gotti inks…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 2 days ago
05.31.17
24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Show
Kathy Griffin Enjoys Donald Trump’s Head… Chopped Off…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
Photo of Big Pun
Bronx Residents Pushing for Big Pun to Get…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
‘House Of Cards’ Actors Discuss Netflix And Chill
 2 days ago
05.30.17
Benny Boom Finally Address John Singleton’s Critiques Of…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
Ten Photos That Prove Remy Ma Is Every…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
photos