Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Waka Flocka, Bow Wow Reveal First Rap Song That Hooked Them Onto Hip-Hop [VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Headkrack hit up the Growing Up Hip-Hop premiere in Atlanta, where he hung out with some of hip-hop’s finest, like Jermaine Dupree, Bow Wow, Waka Flocka Flame and, of course, Da Brat! Headkrack got these celebs to reveal which hip-hop family they’d want to be adopted by, and the first hip-hop song they heard that changed their lives forever.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, he plays a little game with the Growing Up Hip-Hop cast! Check out this video to for more red carpet action in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Bow Wow Clears Up Rumors About Him & “Coke Thots” In Vegas [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

RELATED: Bow Wow Explains What The Big Deal About Karrine Steffans Is [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

RELATED: Why Waka Flocka Flame Won’t Be Forgiven For His Comments About Obama [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] 

WeTV Hosts Star-Studded "Growing Up Hip Hop" ATL Premiere

"Growing Up Hip Hop" ATL Premiere [PHOTOS]

65 photos Launch gallery

"Growing Up Hip Hop" ATL Premiere [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “Growing Up Hip Hop” ATL Premiere [PHOTOS]

"Growing Up Hip Hop" ATL Premiere [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In…
 15 hours ago
06.02.17
Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album Release Party
WATCH: Gucci Mane Drops A Movie Called “The…
 18 hours ago
06.01.17
Young Thug
Young Thug Posts Teaser Video for E.B.B.T.G. 
 22 hours ago
06.01.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Young Dolph’s Documentary ‘King’ Scores Over 1 Million…
 23 hours ago
06.01.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Drake Scores A Huge Victory In ‘Nothing Was…
 2 days ago
06.01.17
How Lamar Odom Escaped The Sunken Place
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
August Alsina Is Battling Liver Disease
 2 days ago
05.31.17
LeBron James’ L.A. House Vandalized With The N-Word…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
The return of Murder Inc? Irv Gotti inks…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 3 days ago
05.31.17
24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Show
Kathy Griffin Enjoys Donald Trump’s Head… Chopped Off…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Photo of Big Pun
Bronx Residents Pushing for Big Pun to Get…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
‘House Of Cards’ Actors Discuss Netflix And Chill
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Benny Boom Finally Address John Singleton’s Critiques Of…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
photos