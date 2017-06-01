Offended Mexican Businessman Rolls Out ‘Trump’ Toilet Paper

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Offended Mexican Businessman Rolls Out ‘Trump’ Toilet Paper

Tell us how you really feel.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

It’s not quite a golf course or gleaming hotel, yet a Mexican entrepreneur has a new place for the Trump name. It’s TP. Yes, that’s right, toilet paper.

The AP reports that corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is set to launch “Trump” brand toilet paper, marketed under the slogans “Softness without borders” and “This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for,” an obvious reference to Trump’s insults to his countrymen over immigration and a border wall between Mexico and the United States.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Battaglia notes that he was furious at Trump for remarks calling Mexican migrants rapists and bad guys.

So with this insult that was made, (I figured) I’m going to add my grain of sand in response,” said Battaglia.

Apparently, Mexico’s Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump’s company trademarks on his name in sectors such as construction, hotels, tourism, real estate and financial services but not “hygenic paper;” Battaglia’s trademark for Trump toilet paper was approved in October 2015.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

A mock-up shows a grinning cartoon character giving an enthusiastic thumbs-up with a likeness of the president’s famous blonde sweep back and eyebrows. The package contains four “puros rollos” — a double-entendre that means “pure rolls” but can also be understood as “pure nonsense.”

Packages are expected to begin rolling off production lines later this year, with 30 percent of the profits promised to programs supporting migrants.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Trump To Roll Back Birth Control Mandate

Trump Loses Revised Travel Ban Appeal, May Go To Supreme Court

INSTADAILY: Kim, North & Saint Make A Splash At The Beach In Mexico

13 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Kim, North & Saint Make A Splash At The Beach In Mexico

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Kim, North & Saint Make A Splash At The Beach In Mexico

INSTADAILY: Kim, North & Saint Make A Splash At The Beach In Mexico

donald trump , trump toilet paper

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album Release Party
WATCH: Gucci Mane Drops A Movie Called “The…
 15 hours ago
06.01.17
Young Thug
Young Thug Posts Teaser Video for E.B.B.T.G. 
 18 hours ago
06.01.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Young Dolph’s Documentary ‘King’ Scores Over 1 Million…
 20 hours ago
06.01.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Drake Scores A Huge Victory In ‘Nothing Was…
 2 days ago
06.01.17
How Lamar Odom Escaped The Sunken Place
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
August Alsina Is Battling Liver Disease
 2 days ago
05.31.17
LeBron James’ L.A. House Vandalized With The N-Word…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
The return of Murder Inc? Irv Gotti inks…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 2 days ago
05.31.17
24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Show
Kathy Griffin Enjoys Donald Trump’s Head… Chopped Off…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Photo of Big Pun
Bronx Residents Pushing for Big Pun to Get…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
‘House Of Cards’ Actors Discuss Netflix And Chill
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Benny Boom Finally Address John Singleton’s Critiques Of…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Ten Photos That Prove Remy Ma Is Every…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
photos