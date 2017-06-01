Entertainment News
WATCH: Gucci Mane Drops A Movie Called “The Spot”

Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Gucci Mane just dropped a movie today called “The Spot.” Watch it here first DFW! Who’s all in the movie? Rocko, Rich Homie Quan, and more.

The Spot

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: YouTube

2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet

