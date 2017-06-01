The Obamas Purchasing New $8 Million Home In D.C.

Danielle Jennings

Although we may not be adjusting to life without the Obama family in the White House, they are living their best lives, as they should, with vacations, spending time with friends and just generally enjoying the civilian life after being under such intense scrutiny for the past eight years. Now, they have decided to return to D.C.! No, a miracle didn’t occur that would allow Obama to be president again, but he and his family are calling D.C. their home for the foreseeable future.

Just because you leave the White House doesn’t mean you have to leave D.C. and that is exactly what the Obamas plan to do, as they have recently purchased an extravagant new home that is the stuff real estate dreams are made of. The New York Daily News has all the details about the new move, including how long they plan to stay.

Via NY Daily News:

Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are buying the $8.1 million home they’ve been renting in the nation’s capital as they begin to enjoy life post-presidency.

A spokesman confirmed to the Chicago Sun-Times that the Obamas are settling down in the same Kalorama neighborhood house in Washington while keeping their home on Chicago’s South Side.

“Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property,” spokesman Kevin Lewis said.

While oldest daughter Malia is getting ready to start her freshman year at Harvard, Sasha still has two more years of high school, which is the reason the family has decided to stick around D.C. Who knows, maybe the presence of Barack Obama will cause #45’s administration to straighten up…wishful thinking?

