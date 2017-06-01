Young Dolph’s Documentary ‘King’ Scores Over 1 Million YouTube Views

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Last time Young Dolph was in the DFW was to perform on one of the biggest tickets in the state: JMBLYA2017.
He recently released a documentary titled ‘King’ which takes you behind the scenes of where he came from, and reveals the stories about him from people who knew him before the music.
Gucci Mane even makes a cameo in the documentary and expresses how he and Dolph met and how he sees Dolph being one of the biggest names in the Music Industry.
Check out the full documentary below, powered by WorldStarHipHop.
