Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

August Alsina Is Battling Liver Disease

So sad.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

August Alsina Hosts Prive

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


August Alsina is ready to reveal more about himself thanks to a conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith. The 24-year-old singer posted to his Instagram two clips of an upcoming interview with Smith where he shares details about his life.

Alsina revealed he has liver disease and his “autoimmune system is fighting against itself.” In a comment to his Instagram post, he said “I’m sicker than ever & having a hard time accepting what I feel & what the Doctors are saying is most true. After sitting down and talking with my fathers mother and sister.. They explained to me that sickness & illness runs in my family. My father & grandfather both died of severe illness.”

Hopefully, a full version of Smith and Alsina’s rap session will show up soon. You can watch clips of Alsina’s conversation with Smith below. You might want to grab some tissue, as it’s sure to inspire and help others in similar situations. “Just ride with me is all I ask,” wrote Alsina.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading August Alsina Is Battling Liver Disease

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW
 5 hours ago
05.31.17
How Lamar Odom Escaped The Sunken Place
 7 hours ago
05.31.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Announces Set It Off Tour Coming…
 9 hours ago
05.31.17
August Alsina Is Battling Liver Disease
 10 hours ago
05.31.17
LeBron James’ L.A. House Vandalized With The N-Word…
 11 hours ago
05.31.17
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
The return of Murder Inc? Irv Gotti inks…
 16 hours ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 1 day ago
05.31.17
24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Show
Kathy Griffin Enjoys Donald Trump’s Head… Chopped Off…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Photo of Big Pun
Bronx Residents Pushing for Big Pun to Get…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
‘House Of Cards’ Actors Discuss Netflix And Chill
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Benny Boom Finally Address John Singleton’s Critiques Of…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Ten Photos That Prove Remy Ma Is Every…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Here’s The Latest News On The State Carmelo…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
You’ll Never Guess The Drake Track That ‘Motivates’…
 2 days ago
05.29.17
Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
 2 days ago
05.29.17
photos