August Alsina Is Battling Liver Disease

is ready to reveal more about himself thanks to a conversation with. The 24-year-old singer posted to his Instagram two clips of an upcoming interview with Smith where he shares details about his life.

Alsina revealed he has liver disease and his “autoimmune system is fighting against itself.” In a comment to his Instagram post, he said “I’m sicker than ever & having a hard time accepting what I feel & what the Doctors are saying is most true. After sitting down and talking with my fathers mother and sister.. They explained to me that sickness & illness runs in my family. My father & grandfather both died of severe illness.”

Hopefully, a full version of Smith and Alsina’s rap session will show up soon. You can watch clips of Alsina’s conversation with Smith below. You might want to grab some tissue, as it’s sure to inspire and help others in similar situations. “Just ride with me is all I ask,” wrote Alsina.

Sat down with my favorite person on planet earth to have one of the most HEALING conversations.. I hope it's as healing for you as it was for us. I pray that you not only hear me but you FEEL me. This shall soon come. #DRUGS A post shared by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on May 30, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

