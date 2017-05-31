August Alsina Is Battling Liver Disease

August Alsina is ready to reveal more about himself thanks to a conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith. The 24-year-old singer posted to his Instagram two clips of an upcoming interview with Smith where he shares details about his life.
Alsina revealed he has liver disease and his “autoimmune system is fighting against itself.” In a comment to his Instagram post, he said “I’m sicker than ever & having a hard time accepting what I feel & what the Doctors are saying is most true. After sitting down and talking with my fathers mother and sister.. They explained to me that sickness & illness runs in my family. My father & grandfather both died of severe illness.”
Hopefully, a full version of Smith and Alsina’s rap session will show up soon. You can watch clips of Alsina’s conversation with Smith below. You might want to grab some tissue, as it’s sure to inspire and help others in similar situations. “Just ride with me is all I ask,” wrote Alsina.
Please excuse my defense mechanism in this clip.. I'm sicker than ever & having a hard time accepting what I feel & what the Doctors are saying is most true. After sitting down and talking with my fathers mother and sister.. They explained to me that sickness & illness runs in my family. My father & grandfather both died of severe illness. 😞😒 but they were FIGHTERS & that's all that matters. 💪🏽✨✨✨ Just ride with me is all I ask.