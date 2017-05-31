Entertainment News
LeBron James’ L.A. House Vandalized With The N-Word Before NBA Finals

Authorities are looking for security footage.

97.9 The Beat Staff
LeBron James Introduces Nike Lebron 12

Source: ChinaFotoPress / Getty


On Wednesday, LeBron James’ L.A. home was tagged with the n-word. Detectives are now investigating the incident, according to TMZ Sports.

The racial slur was sprayed against the outer gate of his house and has since been covered. As of now, investigators are searching for security footage from neighbors that could reveal the culprit. According to records, James bought the house in 2015, but it appears he doesn’t live there on a consistent basis. A source told TMZ that LeBron wasn’t present at the time of the spray painting. He’s most likely in the Bay Area prepping for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. However, it clearly isn’t a coincidence that his home was vandalized right before the biggest event of his career. A  racist was clearly hating, which is what racists do best.

We’ll keep you updated as more news surfaces.

photos