How Lamar Odom Escaped The Sunken Place

Parker Riley

is on the road to redemption. On Tuesday, he was looking good and spotted with his former teammate and current Lakers coachHe was reportedly assisting with a team workout and there’s even talk that Odom wants to be on the coaching staff. Good for Lamar, just last year he was definitely in that sunken place.

Considering what happens to the lives of men who join the Kardashian klan, Odom could have completely lost his identity in that sunken place when he booed up with Khloé Kardashian (prayers up for Tristan Thompson). This is not to say his drug addiction was completely inspired by her, but his clear love for the Kardashian and the complexities of fame arguably did not help him.

Odom helped lead the Lakers to success in the 2009 and 2010 championships. He was considered a third important piece, alongside Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol, to winning the titles. However, when Odom was traded, he started to fade out of the NBA. His thrust into the limelight, as the husband of famed reality star Khloé, made him a reality star rather than a powerful force on the court.

Odom battled with drug addiction and came close to death after an overdose in 2015 at a brothel. It took a major intervention from family members to get Odom on the healthy track to rehab. He told Us Weekly, “My daughter gave me the ultimatum to go. She said, ‘Pops, you get help or I won’t talk to you.’ I think she saw it in my behavior. Coke is a real psychological drug. You can be getting high and feeling great and then on the way down cursing yourself out.” Odom continued, “So I think it was one of those moments on the way down. This last time I checked into rehab, I was able to stay the whole 30 days and get the most out of it.” After rehab and splitting with the Kardashians, Odom now looks better than ever.

Congrats to Lamar who appears to be starting a new chapter in his life. Single, drug-free and officially out of the sunken place. But we wonder, has he seen Get Out?

It's great to see #LamarOdom doing well via. @lakers A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 31, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Also On 97.9 The Beat: