Buzzing artist XXXTentacion is coming to the DFW on his ‘The Revenge Tour.’

Below are the details.

Date: June 1, 2017

Location: Gas Monkey Live!

Address: 10110 Technology Blvd, Dallas, TX

Tickets: Click Here To Buy Tickets To See XXXTentacion

Check out his single ‘Look At Me!‘ that took his career to next level.

For those that have never heard of XXXTentacion, check out this interview to get to know him

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)