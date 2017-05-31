Entertainment News
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW

farlinave
Buzzing artist XXXTentacion is coming to the DFW on his ‘The Revenge Tour.’

Below are the details.

Date: June 1, 2017
Location: Gas Monkey Live!
Address: 10110 Technology Blvd, Dallas, TX
Tickets: Click Here To Buy Tickets To See XXXTentacion

Check out his single ‘Look At Me!‘ that took his career to next level.

For those that have never heard of XXXTentacion, check out this interview to get to know him

xxxtentacion

photos