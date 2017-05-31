Rich Homie Quan In Lock Up: Facing 30 Years For Weed

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Rich Homie Quan may be facing up to 30 years in prison if convicted for possession of marijuana. He’s been locked up since May 27, after being stopped by police in Georgia as he and his crew were headed to a club. Kind of harsh don’t you think? Especially in a country where weed is actually legal in some states.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: XXL
