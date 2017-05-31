Music
Home > Music

Migos Drop ‘To Hotty’

farlinave
Leave a comment
Migos In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

New music from Migos called ‘To Hotty.’ The track currently has 1 million plays on SoundCloud.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Check it out here:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: Hip Hop Early

Chance The Rapper, Migos, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert + More Tear Up JMBYLA [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Chance The Rapper, Migos, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert + More Tear Up JMBYLA [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Migos Drop ‘To Hotty’

Chance The Rapper, Migos, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert + More Tear Up JMBYLA [PHOTOS]

Migos

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
The return of Murder Inc? Irv Gotti inks…
 4 hours ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 12 hours ago
05.31.17
24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Show
Kathy Griffin Enjoys Donald Trump’s Head… Chopped Off…
 18 hours ago
05.30.17
Photo of Big Pun
Bronx Residents Pushing for Big Pun to Get…
 19 hours ago
05.30.17
‘House Of Cards’ Actors Discuss Netflix And Chill
 20 hours ago
05.30.17
Benny Boom Finally Address John Singleton’s Critiques Of…
 21 hours ago
05.30.17
Ten Photos That Prove Remy Ma Is Every…
 22 hours ago
05.30.17
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your…
 22 hours ago
05.30.17
Here’s The Latest News On The State Carmelo…
 23 hours ago
05.30.17
You’ll Never Guess The Drake Track That ‘Motivates’…
 2 days ago
05.29.17
Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
 2 days ago
05.29.17
R&B Singer Tank Performed At D.C.’s Black LGBT…
 2 days ago
05.29.17
Here’s Why Rich Homie Quan Was Reportedly Arrested
 2 days ago
05.29.17
Laura Govan Breaks Down About Ex On ‘Iyanla:…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Here’s Why Lamar Odom Was Recently Kicked Out…
 3 days ago
05.28.17
Eminem and Justin Timberlake Help Raise Over $2…
 3 days ago
05.28.17
photos