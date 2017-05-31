Migos Drop ‘To Hotty’

New music from Migos called ‘To Hotty.’ The track currently has 1 million plays on SoundCloud.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Check it out here:
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: Hip Hop Early
Chance The Rapper, Migos, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert + More Tear Up JMBYLA [PHOTOS]
19 photos Launch gallery
Chance The Rapper, Migos, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert + More Tear Up JMBYLA [PHOTOS]
1. Gucci Mane1 of 19
2. Gucci Mane2 of 19
3. Gucci Mane3 of 19
4. Snow Da Product4 of 19
5. Snow Da Product5 of 19
6. Lil Uzi Vert6 of 19
7. Lil Uzi Vert7 of 19
8. Lil Uzi Vert8 of 19
9. Migos9 of 19
10. Lil Uzi Vert10 of 19
11. Migos11 of 19
12. 6lack12 of 19
13. 6lack13 of 19
14. 6lack14 of 19
15. Chance The Rapper15 of 19
16. Chance The Rapper16 of 19
17. Chance The Rapper17 of 19
18. Tre Ward18 of 19
19. Lil Uzi Vert19 of 19
comments – Add Yours