Here We Go Again: Black Men Blamed In Fake Central Park Robbery

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Here We Go Again: Black Men Blamed In Fake Central Park Robbery

Police added that the man falsely claimed two Black men stole $33,000 in camera equipment from him.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The New York Police Department arrested a Brooklyn man Tuesday for falsely claiming that he was robbed by two African-American men at Central Park, reports the New York Daily News.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

From the New York Daily News:

Mohammad Shaukat, 22, was arrested for claiming falsely that two black men stole $33,000 in camera equipment from him at W. 106th St. and the West Drive about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. “It never happened,” a police source said of the robbery.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Shaukat was charged with making a false written statement. He has one prior sealed arrest.

Shaukat was scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday morning, reports DNAinfo New York.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsDNAinfo New York

SEE ALSO:

REPORT: Transgender Woman Brenda Bostick Dead At 59

NYC Robbery Suspect Hit And Killed By Train After Fleeing From Cops

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

19 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

Continue reading Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
The return of Murder Inc? Irv Gotti inks…
 4 hours ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 12 hours ago
05.31.17
24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Show
Kathy Griffin Enjoys Donald Trump’s Head… Chopped Off…
 18 hours ago
05.30.17
Photo of Big Pun
Bronx Residents Pushing for Big Pun to Get…
 19 hours ago
05.30.17
‘House Of Cards’ Actors Discuss Netflix And Chill
 20 hours ago
05.30.17
Benny Boom Finally Address John Singleton’s Critiques Of…
 21 hours ago
05.30.17
Ten Photos That Prove Remy Ma Is Every…
 22 hours ago
05.30.17
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your…
 22 hours ago
05.30.17
Here’s The Latest News On The State Carmelo…
 23 hours ago
05.30.17
You’ll Never Guess The Drake Track That ‘Motivates’…
 2 days ago
05.29.17
Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
 2 days ago
05.29.17
R&B Singer Tank Performed At D.C.’s Black LGBT…
 2 days ago
05.29.17
Here’s Why Rich Homie Quan Was Reportedly Arrested
 2 days ago
05.29.17
Laura Govan Breaks Down About Ex On ‘Iyanla:…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Here’s Why Lamar Odom Was Recently Kicked Out…
 3 days ago
05.28.17
Eminem and Justin Timberlake Help Raise Over $2…
 3 days ago
05.28.17
photos