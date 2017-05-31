News & Gossip
“Ben Carson” Clarifies His Comments About Poverty [EXCLUSIVE]

The Russ Parr Morning Show
“Ben Carson” called up to set the record straight about some controversial comments he made. Click the audio player to hear what he had to say on The Russ Parr Morning Show!

Remy Ma may be one of the hottest artist in the game right now, but sometimes we forget that stars are just like us. After spending six and a half years in prison, Rem dedicated her time to be the best mother, wife and emcee she could be — and needless to say, she’s excelling at all of those things. From cooking large meals for the entire family to switching up her hairstyles to match her personality, check out these photos that prove Remy is just like every woman. *cues Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman*

photos