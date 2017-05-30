Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Bow Wow On Clears Up Headlines About Him & "Coke Thots" In Vegas [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Bow Wow was hanging out with the morning show! He clears up one of the latest misconstrued tabloid headlines about himself, cocaine and “a bunch of thots.” Bow Wow describes the truthful version of events versus what the tabloids insinuate, and also explains why he isn’t the coke-doing type of partier. He also reveals the legendary hip-hop figures that would kick his butt if he ever tried hard drugs, even now, as a grown man.

Plus, Bow Wow talks about living his life by the “no new friends” motto, who that applies to, and who it doesn’t. He explains who some of the people in his inner circle are, and who has been there from the beginning. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos