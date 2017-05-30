Black Music Month
Home > Black Music Month

Alfred Liggins III Delivers Speech At Cathy Hughes School Of Communications [VIDEO]

Urban One
Leave a comment


Last year, Howard University announced that it was renaming its school of communications to the “Cathy Hughes School of Communications,” in honor of the founder of Radio One and the subsequent conglomerate of media build on those foundations. Once a student at Howard’s school of communications, Cathy Hughes took her skills and went on to build an entire company, becoming the first black woman to head up a publicly traded corporation. This year, the first group of graduates from the newly named school celebrated the culmination of all their hard work.

Alfred Liggins III, CEO of Radio One and the progeny of Cathy Hughes, fittingly delivered a motivating speech to the group of graduates. He told the story of his mother’s relentless pursuit of her dreams, urging students to continue the fight bravely fought by Cathy and her predecessors to be the authority on the narrative of the black diaspora. Check out the video above to watch the powerful speech for yourself.

RELATED: WATCH: Radio One CEO Alfred Liggins Inducted Into Broadcasting & Cable Hall Of Fame 

RELATED: ‘Stand Up:’ Kamala Harris Encourages Howard University Grads During Commencement

RELATED: Michelle Obama Surprises Howard University Students [VIDEO]

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
bmm2016_navbar_logo_kbfb

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

bmm2016_navbar_logo_kbfb Continue reading Alfred Liggins III Delivers Speech At Cathy Hughes School Of Communications [VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

bmm2016_navbar_logo_kbfb
comments – Add Yours
Videos
BMM 2016
Alfred Liggins III Delivers Speech At Cathy Hughes…
05.30.17
John Legend “Surefire” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
05.26.17
Future “Mask Off” [MUSIC VIDEO]
05.08.17
Maxwell “Gods” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
04.11.17
Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy “Trust In You”…
04.11.17
Lecrae “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [NEW MUSIC…
03.31.17
Bobby Brown On What Viewers Can Expect From…
03.29.17
The Notorious B.I.G. Throwback Interview About “Ready To…
03.09.17
The Notorious B.I.G. Throwback Interview About “Ready To…
03.09.17
Flight Attendant Sings To Couple After They Get…
02.15.17
Flight Attendant Sings To Couple After They Get…
02.15.17
Major Talks About Two Musical Legends Co-Signing His…
02.12.17
Daya Looks To Have A Big 2017 &…
02.12.17
Leela James “Don’t Want You Back” [NEW MUSIC…
12.17.16
Canon Feat. Derek Minor “Over Do It” [NEW…
11.15.16
Canon Feat. Derek Minor “Over Do It” [NEW…
11.14.16
photos