Here’s The Latest News On The State Carmelo And La La Anthony’s Relationship

The two are keeping people guessing.

Tom Ford - Arrivals - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty


Carmelo and La La Anthony are in a grey area with their relationship and they don’t seem to mind it.

Following news of their split and reports that Carmelo cheated on La La, things were up in the air for the fate of their marriage. Sources close to the two told TMZ that no one is rushing to file for divorce,  but they’re definitely not getting back together. They’re continuing to support their 10-year-old-son, Kiyan, and if you let one source tell it, “Divorce isn’t on the horizon.” Well, we are rooting for this couple!

Carmelo and La La were last spotted together on Mother’s Day. You can watch video of their outing below.


 

photos