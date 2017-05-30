Benny Boom Finally Address John Singleton’s Critiques Of ‘All Eyez On Me’

As we move closer to the release of the 2Pac biopic, All Eyez on Me, directorhas been making the press runs. One elephant in the room he’s had to address is the consistent disapproval of the project from acclaimed director

Singleton was once the director, but left on bad terms due to creative differences. He once said in an interview, “I did a great script and I thought they were going to go forward with it, but because I’m so mouthy and opinionated, some people don’t like to work with a Black man in Hollywood who has an opinion.” He continued, “I knew they weren’t going to make a good movie at all and they didn’t.”

Now, Benny Boom has a response for Singleton. In an interview with GQ, he said: “I know John, and this is the first time I’m speaking about it publicly. But I feel like we have brothers who you think are supposed to support, and they don’t support. The community we have of directors of color is very small. I’m not saying you’re supposed to go out and cheerlead for everybody. But there needs to be support. And support sometimes just means not saying anything.”

He continued, “I just felt disappointed about the rhetoric. I understand he’s disappointed in the process. But Tupac was not happy with every single person he came in contact with by the end of his life, and we know this. The Hughes brothers, John, there’s several people out there who he spoke openly about not being friends with.This project is happening the way that Pac wants it to happen, and there’s nothing that’s gonna stop it.”

Benny also said some things are out of a director’s control, “At the end of the day, what God has for you, can’t nobody take away from you. So John has to understand that God did not line this project up for him. That’s it. And if he was to understand that, then he would stop talking about it. We’ve talked on the phone and communicated about it. I’ve expressed my disappointment, and that’s all I can do. At the end of the day, I got a movie coming out June 16, and that’s what I need to be focused on.”

You heard it from him. It seems like all will be revealed and fans can decide for themselves once the movie hits theaters on June 16. You can watch the trailer below.





