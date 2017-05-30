Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

‘House Of Cards’ Actors Discuss Netflix And Chill

Neve Campbell and Michael Kelly open up about the fifth season.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The fifth season of House of Cards hit Netflix today and the series is already trending on Twitter. Those evil Underwoods are back and it gets nastier than ever. Brace yourself for political backstabbing, back door deals and complete mayhem—wow, that sounds like our current POTUS, but we digress.

We sat down with two of the key players from the popular show, Michael Kelly, who plays Doug Stamper, and Neve Campbell, who plays LeAnn Harvey. They dished about the new season and, of course, the “Netflix and Chill” generation.

Check out this exclusive interview above and be sure to binge-watch House of Cards on Netflix.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading ‘House Of Cards’ Actors Discuss Netflix And Chill

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Show
Kathy Griffin Enjoys Donald Trump’s Head… Chopped Off…
 17 mins ago
05.30.17
Photo of Big Pun
Bronx Residents Pushing for Big Pun to Get…
 1 hour ago
05.30.17
‘House Of Cards’ Actors Discuss Netflix And Chill
 2 hours ago
05.30.17
Benny Boom Finally Address John Singleton’s Critiques Of…
 3 hours ago
05.30.17
Ten Photos That Prove Remy Ma Is Every…
 4 hours ago
05.30.17
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your…
 5 hours ago
05.30.17
Here’s The Latest News On The State Carmelo…
 5 hours ago
05.30.17
You’ll Never Guess The Drake Track That ‘Motivates’…
 1 day ago
05.29.17
Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
 1 day ago
05.29.17
R&B Singer Tank Performed At D.C.’s Black LGBT…
 1 day ago
05.29.17
Here’s Why Rich Homie Quan Was Reportedly Arrested
 1 day ago
05.29.17
Laura Govan Breaks Down About Ex On ‘Iyanla:…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
Here’s Why Lamar Odom Was Recently Kicked Out…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Eminem and Justin Timberlake Help Raise Over $2…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Chris Brown Posts A Sweet Happy Birthday Message…
 3 days ago
05.27.17
Ariana Grande Says She Will Go Back To…
 4 days ago
05.26.17
photos