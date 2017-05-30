New Music
2 Chainz Teams Up With Travis $cott For ‘4 A.M.’ (Explicit)

farlinave
The Hip-Hop Inaugural Ball II

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

New music from 2 Chainz feat. Travis $cott

Check it out DFW!

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: Hip Hop Early

2 Chainz , Travis $cott , Travis Scott

photos