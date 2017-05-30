Dallas Cowboys Cornerback Nolan Carroll Arrested And Charged With DWI

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Memorial Day ended pretty crappy for the Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Nolan Carroll, when he was stopped by a police officer in downtown Dallas, and charged with a DWI.
He spent a few hours in the Dallas County jail before posting bail Monday afternoon.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: Dallas News
