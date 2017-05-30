OMB Peezy’s Single ‘Lay Down’ Hits A Million Plays On SoundCloud

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Things are getting better for OMB Peezy daily. He signed with E-40’s Sick Wid It Records earlier in 2017 and this May he signed with 300 Ent (home to artists like the Migos and Young Thug).

The record’s been out for a while now but it’s still gaining momentum, currently topping 1 million plays on SoundCloud. Check out the gritty, street record ‘Lay Down’ below DFW:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: Daily Chiefers