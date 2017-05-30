News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Rihanna Honored Youth While Parsons School of Design Honored Her

Rihanna believes young people are not celebrated enough.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Harvard Foundation Honors Rihanna As Humanitarian Of The Year

Source: Paul Marotta / Getty

Rihanna had an inspiring message for youth everywhere as she spoke at the 69th Annual Parsons School of Design Benefit.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

When Rihanna got on stage last Monday to accept her Honorary degree from Parsons, she took her moment to lift others up. Although she was being honored for her track record as a style icon and a humanitarian, RiRi wanted students to know that they are exactly as fly as they believe they are. Not only that, she thinks young people deserve more love for their hard work and the amazing things they do.

“I don’t think you get celebrated enough,” Rihanna told students during her speech. “You should be celebrated for every aspect of your growth and your growing pains.”

Rihanna believes that young creators work incredibly hard for every one of their achievements. That work ethic shouldn’t be shrugged off as nothing more than the bare minimum.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“You should be celebrated for your creativity, for your fearlessness, for your persistence and determination,” Rihanna asserted. “You should be celebrated for all the effort that you put into building your future, for being different, for not being given enough credit—for not having to use eye cream!”

In Rihanna‘s opinion, society is far more likely to dismiss young people than it is to invest their promise.

She stated, “My point is, we often tear our youth down when we should be building them up. At the end of the day, our future is in their hands.”


RELATED STORIES:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rihanna Is Pantsuit Perfection At Parsons Beneft

She Has Arrived! Rihanna Shuts Down Cannes In Dior Gown

Report Netflix Picks Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o’s Twitter Movie

INSTADAILY: Rihanna, Diddy, Kylie Jenner & More Rock Out At Coachella

15 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Rihanna, Diddy, Kylie Jenner & More Rock Out At Coachella

Continue reading Rihanna Honored Youth While Parsons School of Design Honored Her

INSTADAILY: Rihanna, Diddy, Kylie Jenner & More Rock Out At Coachella

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
You’ll Never Guess The Drake Track That ‘Motivates’…
 23 hours ago
05.29.17
Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
 23 hours ago
05.29.17
R&B Singer Tank Performed At D.C.’s Black LGBT…
 1 day ago
05.29.17
Here’s Why Rich Homie Quan Was Reportedly Arrested
 1 day ago
05.29.17
Laura Govan Breaks Down About Ex On ‘Iyanla:…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
Here’s Why Lamar Odom Was Recently Kicked Out…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Eminem and Justin Timberlake Help Raise Over $2…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Chris Brown Posts A Sweet Happy Birthday Message…
 3 days ago
05.27.17
Ariana Grande Says She Will Go Back To…
 4 days ago
05.26.17
Mariah Carey Took Diva To A Whole New…
 4 days ago
05.26.17
SZA
SZA Makes Major Album Announcement with Help from…
 4 days ago
05.26.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Mama Lyon Is The Real MVP
 5 days ago
05.25.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Announces ‘PGLTM’ Album Release Date and…
 6 days ago
05.24.17
Citi Presents 2017 Billboard Power 100 Celebration
Out With L.A. Reid, In With DJ Khaled?
 6 days ago
05.24.17
RedFestDXB
Happy 28th Birthday G-Eazy
 6 days ago
05.24.17
2015 BET Awards - Show
Did Nicki Minaj just confirm she is dating…
 6 days ago
05.24.17
photos