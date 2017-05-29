Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

Golf star Tiger Woods had a run in with the law early Monday morning. According to police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler, the 41-year-old golf champ was arrested around 3 a.m. in Jupiter, Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Woods was booked into a local jail and a few hours later he was released on his own recognizance with no bond.
Woods hasn’t played competitive golf since he was forced to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February. He’s undergone multiple back surgeries with his most recent operation more than a month ago. In a blog post published Wednesday, Woods said, “it was instant nerve relief…I haven’t felt this good in years.”
Woods has yet to comment on his DUI arrest.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours