Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

Woods was booked into a local jail and a few hours later he was released on his own recognizance with no bond.

Woods hasn’t played competitive golf since he was forced to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February. He’s undergone multiple back surgeries with his most recent operation more than a month ago. In a blog post published Wednesday, Woods said, “it was instant nerve relief…I haven’t felt this good in years.”

Woods has yet to comment on his DUI arrest.

Golf starhad a run in with the law early Monday morning. According to police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler, the 41-year-old golf champ was arrested around 3 a.m. in Jupiter, Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence.

