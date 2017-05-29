News & Gossip
Happy Memorial Day 2017

US-MLK MEMORIAL

Source: KAREN BLEIER / Getty

As we celebrate today with our friends and family, let us also remember the one’s we lost in the process who fought for our freedom in America. We salute the soldiers and veterans on this day as well as our African American leaders who fought for our freedom and rights.

Thank you all.

 

photos