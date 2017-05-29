Bow Wow Explains What The Big Deal About Karrine Steffans Is [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter:
Bow Wow was hanging out with the morning show crew! He talks about the women he has dated, and those he hasn’t. He talks about whether or not he and Angela Simmons ever actually took their relationship to another level. He also reveals that the one time he’s ever been star struck was when he met Barack Obama, and what the inside of The White House actually looks like.
Plus, Bow Wow explains what went down between him and Karrine Steffans, and why so many men are so spellbound by her. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
