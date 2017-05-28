Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Eminem and Justin Timberlake Help Raise Over $2 Million For Manchester Victims

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Target Presents The iHeartRadio '20/20' Album Release Party With Justin Timberlake

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Eminem and Justin Timberlake are pitching in with Ariana Grande to give back to the victims of the Manchester attack.

The rapper shared a link on his Twitter page encouraging fans to donate money to a victims relief fund organized by the Manchester Evening News and British Red Cross. Em is known not to engage much on social media except for promotional purposes, which underscores how deeply the attacks have hit home for the Detroit rapper.

Eminem isn’t the only celebrity rallying for donations. Justin Timberlake also used his platform to spread the word. “Join me & donate to @BritishRedCross to help those affected by attacks,” the popstar tweeted, along with the donation link.

So far, over £1,805,000—or $2.3 million—has been raised to assist families affected by the attack. This means campaign’s ultimate goal of £2 million is 90% complete. Ariana Grande has cancelled all of her Dangerous Woman tour dates through June 5th, but has promised to make a return to Manchester for a benefit concert which will raise money for the bombing victims. No acts or a date have officially been confirmed, though her team is leaning towards June 7th.

If you’d like to donate, hit up their Just Giving page and submit your pledge.

SOURCE: Complex | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Eminem and Justin Timberlake Help Raise Over $2 Million For Manchester Victims

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s Why Lamar Odom Was Recently Kicked Out…
 5 hours ago
05.28.17
Eminem and Justin Timberlake Help Raise Over $2…
 6 hours ago
05.28.17
Chris Brown Posts A Sweet Happy Birthday Message…
 1 day ago
05.27.17
Ariana Grande Says She Will Go Back To…
 2 days ago
05.26.17
Mariah Carey Took Diva To A Whole New…
 2 days ago
05.26.17
SZA
SZA Makes Major Album Announcement with Help from…
 3 days ago
05.26.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Mama Lyon Is The Real MVP
 4 days ago
05.25.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Announces ‘PGLTM’ Album Release Date and…
 4 days ago
05.24.17
Citi Presents 2017 Billboard Power 100 Celebration
Out With L.A. Reid, In With DJ Khaled?
 4 days ago
05.24.17
RedFestDXB
Happy 28th Birthday G-Eazy
 4 days ago
05.24.17
2015 BET Awards - Show
Did Nicki Minaj just confirm she is dating…
 5 days ago
05.24.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Drops ‘True to Self’ Tracklist
 5 days ago
05.23.17
A+E Networks 'Shining A Light' Concert
Nicki Minaj Helps Indian Village Get Clean Water
 5 days ago
05.23.17
Khalid
Khalid’s “Location” Goes Platinum
 6 days ago
05.23.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Karlie Redd Crosses Over To ‘Black…
 6 days ago
05.23.17
Model Monday: Heaven On The Durtty Boyz Show…
 6 days ago
05.22.17
photos