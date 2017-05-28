Here’s Why Lamar Odom Was Recently Kicked Out Of A Strip Club

Apparently, the namedoesn’t ring bells like it used to…at least in the nightlife scene.

Lamar, who had been hospitalized after being found unresponsive at a Nevada brothel in 2015, was escorted from a San Fernando Valley strip club early this morning after he allegedly tried to skip the line.

TMZ reports that Lamar and 2 women rolled through at Red Tie Gentleman’s Club in Van Nuys, California. The former NBA player apparently thought his star power could help him avoid the long line and decided to skip the other patrons who had been waiting. He thought wrong.

In video obtained by the gossip site, security corralled Lamar and his lady friends and escorted all three of them out. After a verbal exchange, all three of them left. I guess a championship ring isn’t impressive to everyone..

