Chris Brown Teams Up With Kid Ink & Ty Dolla Sign For ‘The Life’

Sending a Thank You to the Maori woman leaders working in Domestic Violence at the National Urban Maori Authority for their support. Much love to Dame Tariana Turia who has been vocal that I have something important to say in giving young folks hope and inspiring them to be the best they can be in life and to treat each other with respect. http://time.com/4057158/chris-brown-maori-domestic-violence-new-zealand/

