Chris Brown Teams Up With Kid Ink & Ty Dolla Sign For ‘The Life’

New music from Chris Brown feat. Kid Ink & Ty Dolla $ign.
Check it out DFW! Click Here To Listen
The Transformation Of Chris Brown
26 photos Launch gallery
The Transformation Of Chris Brown
1. Had to bring POOH TO VEGAS!1 of 26
2. Back in the day2 of 26
3. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMA!!!!!! Haven’t aged 1 bit! Love you3 of 26
4. God has blessed me with my twin. #ROYALTY👑4 of 26
5. She’s walking now!!!!!5 of 26
6. 👑👑👑6 of 26
7. Sending a Thank You to the Maori woman leaders working in Domestic Violence at the National Urban Maori Authority for their support. Much love to Dame Tariana Turia who has been vocal that I have something important to say in giving young folks hope and inspiring them to be the best they can be in life and to treat each other with respect. http://time.com/4057158/chris-brown-maori-domestic-violence-new-zealand/7 of 26
8. I’m too blessed. People who have had to sit a watch me for years do me and watch their females actually love me always show their insecurities. I embrace anything God has given me. It’s bigger than this music business. I’m content with being Chris Brown. A lot of people are unhappy and a lot of these artist lie to the fans or rely on hype to gain substance. Ima keep being who God made me to be! 💯 #IAMMUSIC #othersbarelyholdanote #thesehandsworkgreat8 of 26
9. Venus De Milo; the Greek Goddess of Love. Bull; represents the Taurus that I am.Strategically placed on the left side of my head in protection of my heart for the Love of my Goddess… ROYALTY is everything and as man, we protect that with everything!9 of 26
10. Daddy’s little girl10 of 26
11. Missed this lil munchkin11 of 26
12.12 of 26
13. The best thing in my life. #QUEENROYALTY13 of 26
14.14 of 26
15. Family first!!15 of 26
16.16 of 26
17.17 of 26
18.18 of 26
19. Bring #ROYALTY home for the holidays!19 of 26
20. Climbing trees with Royalty20 of 26
21. 👑21 of 26
22. Before22 of 26
23. The queen before the game.23 of 26
24. After24 of 26
25. #ROYALTY ALBUM COVER!25 of 26
26. The QUEEN!👑26 of 26
