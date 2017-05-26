Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Hip-Hop Spot: Why Did Netflix Cancel “The Get Down?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Headkrack‘s heart is heavy today because Netflix has announced that it’s pulling the plug on “The Get Down,” a series surrounding the creation of hip-hop in the Bronx in the 70s. It is the first series Netflix has canceled after one season, and though the show has gotten pretty rave critical reviews, audience responses weren’t much more than lukewarm.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

What’s going on, audience?! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Netflix N’ Chill Tips & Recommendations From Headkrack [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

RELATED: How Netflix Is About To Reignite Suspicions About The Tupac & Biggie Shootings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: David Banner & Headkrack Break Down “The God Box” Track-By-Track [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Does “What’s The 411?” With Headkrack! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

25 Of Karrueche’s Sexiest Instagram Pictures

24 photos Launch gallery

25 Of Karrueche’s Sexiest Instagram Pictures

Continue reading Hip-Hop Spot: Why Did Netflix Cancel “The Get Down?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

25 Of Karrueche’s Sexiest Instagram Pictures

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SZA
SZA Makes Major Album Announcement with Help from…
 8 hours ago
05.26.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Mama Lyon Is The Real MVP
 2 days ago
05.25.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Announces ‘PGLTM’ Album Release Date and…
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Citi Presents 2017 Billboard Power 100 Celebration
Out With L.A. Reid, In With DJ Khaled?
 2 days ago
05.24.17
RedFestDXB
Happy 28th Birthday G-Eazy
 2 days ago
05.24.17
2015 BET Awards - Show
Did Nicki Minaj just confirm she is dating…
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Drops ‘True to Self’ Tracklist
 3 days ago
05.23.17
A+E Networks 'Shining A Light' Concert
Nicki Minaj Helps Indian Village Get Clean Water
 3 days ago
05.23.17
Khalid
Khalid’s “Location” Goes Platinum
 3 days ago
05.23.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Karlie Redd Crosses Over To ‘Black…
 4 days ago
05.23.17
Model Monday: Heaven On The Durtty Boyz Show…
 4 days ago
05.22.17
Wiz Khalifa NYC Listening Event
PNB Rock’s ‘Unforgettable’ Freestyle Is BETTER Than Swae…
 4 days ago
05.22.17
Songwriters Honored At 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Ceremony
Turk Drops Gay Romper Track (Explicit)
 4 days ago
05.22.17
Sean P. Diddy Combs
Diddy Drops Official Trailer for “Can’t Stop Won’t…
 4 days ago
05.22.17
Arnez J at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Arnez J Is In The DFW And…
 7 days ago
05.19.17
Kobe Bryant Saves A High School Class From…
 1 week ago
05.19.17
photos