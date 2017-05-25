Cause Of Death: Poison From Gas Station Nachos?!

This is why I don’t eat out…
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Reportedly a man, named Martin Galindo, died from eating nachos at a local gas station in California.
He contracted a rare disease called Botulism from eating the nachos. How weird is that?
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Another woman, named Lavinia Kelly, who also ate the nachos, has been having extreme health issues ever since.
Source: FOX13 Memphis
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Related Stories
Chef Ty Explains How To Make Dr. Sebi’s Approved Foods Into Delicious Meals
Eight Awesome Photos Of Kimye’s Adorable Family
8 photos Launch gallery
Eight Awesome Photos Of Kimye’s Adorable Family
1. Kim x North x Saint x Kanye.Source:Instagram 1 of 8
2. Hollywood’s new royal family.Source:Instagram 2 of 8
3. Picture Perfect.Source:Instagram 3 of 8
4. Family Goals.4 of 8
5. Kim is obsessed with her baby boy Saint West — a.k.a. Kanye’s mini me.Source:Instagram 5 of 8
6. When dad’s away, mom holds down the squad.6 of 8
7. Kimye’s relationship lasted an entire Obama term. Who would’ve thought?Source:Instagram 7 of 8
8. Family Fun.Source:Instagram 8 of 8
comments – Add Yours