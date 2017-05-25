Cause Of Death: Poison From Gas Station Nachos?!

This is why I don’t eat out…

Reportedly a man, named Martin Galindo, died from eating nachos at a local gas station in California.

He contracted a rare disease called Botulism from eating the nachos. How weird is that?

Another woman, named Lavinia Kelly, who also ate the nachos, has been having extreme health issues ever since.

Source: FOX13 Memphis

