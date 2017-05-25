News & Gossip
Police Hunt RV In High Speed Chase Which Ends In Suicide in Arlington

farlinave
According to Dallas News, a bunch of crazy happened this morning between 3am – 5am, involving a man who reportedly kidnapped his family, shot his wife, led police on a high speed chase across several counties in an RV that caught on fire, and finally committing suicide.

The wife and 2 kids are said to be doing OK.

In the video, you can see over 30 police on the scene, chasing the RV down on I-30 in Arlington.

Watch that video and get the full story here

Source: Dallas News, NBC DFW, NBC 12

