Police Hunt RV In High Speed Chase Which Ends In Suicide in Arlington

According to Dallas News, a bunch of crazy happened this morning between 3am – 5am, involving a man who reportedly kidnapped his family, shot his wife, led police on a high speed chase across several counties in an RV that caught on fire, and finally committing suicide.
The wife and 2 kids are said to be doing OK.
In the video, you can see over 30 police on the scene, chasing the RV down on I-30 in Arlington.
Watch that video and get the full story here
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: Dallas News, NBC DFW, NBC 12
