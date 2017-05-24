Photos
Home > Photos

Odell Beckham Jr. Signs Largest Shoe Deal In History

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made history on Tuesday with an epic shoe deal with Nike. The deal was negotiated by his agent, Zeke Sandhu, who worked out a five-year-deal with the brand, reportedly worth more than $29 million. This is occurring at the end of Nike’s 10-day window, in which they had the opportunity to match Adidas‘ offer. Incentives can push this deal to a $48 million contract over eight-years. Wow!

The 2015 ESPYS - Backstage And Audience

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


All the details of the deal have not been disclosed; however, Odell didn’t require his own signature cleat with the brand. He did however, stress that he wanted to be a “brand icon” for Nike.

Odell has spent three seasons in the NFL. So far in his career, he has reached double-digit touchdown receptions, surpassed 1,300 receiving yards and participated in the Pro Bowl each year of his three year career.

Congratulations!

DON’T MISS:

Lena Dunham Apologizes To Odell Beckham Jr., Recognizes Her Privilege—For Once

Drake’s New Roommate Is Odell Beckham Jr.

Zendaya Opens Up About Her Father Vetting Odell Beckham Jr.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Odell Beckham Jr. Signs Largest Shoe Deal In History

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Announces ‘PGLTM’ Album Release Date and Trailer
 8 hours ago
05.24.17
Citi Presents 2017 Billboard Power 100 Celebration
Out With L.A. Reid, In With DJ Khaled?
 10 hours ago
05.24.17
RedFestDXB
Happy 28th Birthday G-Eazy
 11 hours ago
05.24.17
2015 BET Awards - Show
Did Nicki Minaj just confirm she is dating…
 16 hours ago
05.24.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Drops ‘True to Self’ Tracklist
 1 day ago
05.23.17
A+E Networks 'Shining A Light' Concert
Nicki Minaj Helps Indian Village Get Clean Water
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Khalid
Khalid’s “Location” Goes Platinum
 2 days ago
05.23.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Karlie Redd Crosses Over To ‘Black…
 2 days ago
05.23.17
Model Monday: Heaven On The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Wiz Khalifa NYC Listening Event
PNB Rock’s ‘Unforgettable’ Freestyle Is BETTER Than Swae…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Songwriters Honored At 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Ceremony
Turk Drops Gay Romper Track (Explicit)
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Sean P. Diddy Combs
Diddy Drops Official Trailer for “Can’t Stop Won’t…
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Arnez J at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Arnez J Is In The DFW And…
 5 days ago
05.19.17
Kobe Bryant Saves A High School Class From…
 5 days ago
05.19.17
Lil Wayne
Listen to T-Pain and Lil Wayne’s “T-Wayne” 
 5 days ago
05.19.17
Luxury Shoe Company Accused Of Racial Discrimination Against…
 5 days ago
05.19.17
photos