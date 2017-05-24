Principal At Texas High School Commits Suicide On The Parking Lot

About 4 hours outside of Dallas is where Kirbyville High School is located, in Kirbyville, TX.
Former Principal, Dennis Reves, decided to commit suicide yesterday in his truck, after resigning. Pictured below are images of his truck found at the scene.
No students or staff were hurt. The incident reportedly happened after school was out.
On Sunday, May 3, 2015 Two sisters. Antquonette Hale 20-year-old and Tahnaizja Smith 15-year-old was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Oregon in South St Louis, Missouri. The two sister were found SHOT to death in an empty lot overgrown with weeds, filled with littler, and surrounded by abandoned wrecked building, some of which are condemned at the corner of Labadie and Vandeventer Avenues, just after midnight Sunday morning. Tahnaizja Smith and Antquonette Hale family didn't know for sure why their sisters were in north St Louis Missouri. They believe it was to watch the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight. Antquonette Hale 20-year-old SHOT in the BACK and Tahnaizja Smith 15-year-old was SHOT in the CHEST, ARM, and FACE. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene. Never in a million years was I expecting this, "Tracey Smith, a sister of the victims, said. "To lose both of my sisters at the same time. They were young and beautiful. Anyone with information about the homicide please call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or 314-444-5371 Who killed Antquonette and Tahnaizja? #StLouis #Missouri #familylostloveones #sister #Police #FBI #Dontshoot #stopkilling #gunsdown #repost #AntquonetteHale #TahnaizjaSmith #rip #LAPD #worldwide #imaginenocolors #justice #help #saveourchildren #nonprofit #NBC #News #stopgangs #STOPTHEVIOLENCE and Join the movement, Thank You for your support.
Yesterday marked the 20th birthday of #TonyRobinson... From Madison.com: "Seven months removed from the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tony Robinson, community members gathered Sunday to sing “Happy Birthday” to the teenager who would have turned 20. Organizers of the event included the Young Gifted and Black Coalition, along with family and friends of Robinson, whose death sparked debate nationally on police relations with black men. “We have a police chief that thinks implicit bias training and mental health training is the way to go even though all of that was implemented before Tony’s murder,” Matthew Braunginn, a YGB organizer said. “There’s a whole host of issues that we need to address, but first and foremost we have to be honest with ourselves. The months following the incident where Madison Police Department Officer Matt Kenny fatally shot Robinson have been tough on the family, according to Robinson’s mother Andrea Irwin. “It’s been surreal, unimaginable, a dream at times and a nightmare at most,” she said. “ I’ve seen the worst of people and the best of people.” Irwin said she visited her son’s grave and told her son the story of when he was born, a tradition she does with each of her children on their birthday. “I will always know where my son is going to be now, and every year instead of waking up to my son asking me where we’re going to eat, I have to deal with the fact that he is gone,” she said. (CONT.)
