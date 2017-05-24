Principal At Texas High School Commits Suicide On The Parking Lot

About 4 hours outside of Dallas is where Kirbyville High School is located, in Kirbyville, TX.

Former Principal, Dennis Reves, decided to commit suicide yesterday in his truck, after resigning. Pictured below are images of his truck found at the scene.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

No students or staff were hurt. The incident reportedly happened after school was out.

Get the full story here

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: KFDM News