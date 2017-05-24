Happy 28th Birthday G-Eazy

The RCA rap star G-Eazy turns 28 today! Let’s celebrate that by showing his music some love. This is one of my favorite songs by G-Eazy.

Me, Myself, & I

—

What’s your favorite G-Eazy record DFW?

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

