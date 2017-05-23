Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion

Photo by

Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion

Given the incredbily sad turn of events, this is for the best.

Danielle Jennings
Many are still trying to process the terrible tragedy that occurred in Manchester, England yesterday inside an Ariana Grande concert, as the death toll continues to rise. However, Grande has made a firm decision about the fate of the rest of her tour following the fatal attack.

At press time the death toll of those killed in Manchester, England while attending Ariana Grande’s concert on Monday night has risen to 22, with dozens more injured. The attack is being called the deadliest terrorist assault in Britain since 2005. As a response to the tragedy, Grande has decided to postpone the remainder of her tour indefinitely with no current date set to return to the stage, as reported by the New York Daily News.

[Ariana Grande] has suspended the rest of her European tour, sources told TMZ. She was scheduled to perform [this week on] Thursday and Friday at the O2 Arena in London before moving on to Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France. [She] was reportedly “in hysterics” after an explosion at her Manchester show killed at least 22 people and wounded 59 others.

She finished her performance Monday night when loud bangs were heard around 10:30 p.m. local time. “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words,” Grande wrote on Twitter around 11 p.m. Monday night.

Meanwhile, Manchester Arena said that “the incident took place outside the venue in a public space” and police are treating the explosion as a terrorist incident, as ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack although this has not been proven. Developing…

 

