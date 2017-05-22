PNB Rock’s ‘Unforgettable’ Freestyle Is BETTER Than Swae Lee & French Montana Collab

I love what French Montana & Swae Lee did in the original ‘Unforgettable’ video in Africa.

That was epic.

However, this morning I came across a remix that PNB Rock did to the same record and I have to say there’s no comparison.

PNB Rock takes the win for this one. Hands down. Melody, lyrics, and style.

Check it out below:

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: Hip Hop Early

