It Ain’t Safe in the DFW: A Mom Roughed Up In A Dallas Park By 3 Goons

According to Dallas News, 3 Black men under the age of 21 are off the DFW streets after being arrested on Sunday.
A list of their crimes that police know of?
- Attacking a woman in a park with her kids and taking her phone
- Shooting up a truck
- Robbing a delivery guy
- Jacking a vehicle
- Stealing a lawn mower :)
And the list probably goes on…
The dangerous trio are currently being held at the Kauffman County Jail and have been charged with a half a dozen charges…
What is this world coming to?
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: Dallas News
