It Ain’t Safe in the DFW: A Mom Roughed Up In A Dallas Park By 3 Goons

farlinave
Dallas Enjoys An Economic Boom

Source: George Rose / Getty

According to Dallas News, 3 Black men under the age of 21 are off the DFW streets after being arrested on Sunday.

A list of their crimes that police know of?

  • Attacking a woman in a park with her kids and taking her phone
  • Shooting up a truck
  • Robbing a delivery guy
  • Jacking a vehicle
  • Stealing a lawn mower :)

And the list probably goes on…

The dangerous trio are currently being held at the Kauffman County Jail and have been charged with a half a dozen charges…

What is this world coming to?

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: Dallas News

Continue reading It Ain't Safe in the DFW: A Mom Roughed Up In A Dallas Park By 3 Goons

dallas crime , Robbery

