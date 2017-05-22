It Ain’t Safe in the DFW: A Mom Roughed Up In A Dallas Park By 3 Goons

According to Dallas News, 3 Black men under the age of 21 are off the DFW streets after being arrested on Sunday.

A list of their crimes that police know of?

Attacking a woman in a park with her kids and taking her phone

Shooting up a truck

Robbing a delivery guy

Jacking a vehicle

Stealing a lawn mower :)

And the list probably goes on…

The dangerous trio are currently being held at the Kauffman County Jail and have been charged with a half a dozen charges…

What is this world coming to?

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

