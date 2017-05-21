Queen Bey Throws Star-Studded Push Party With Family and Friends

Queen Bey is getting ready to give birth and recently had a celebration to honor her upcoming delivery.

On Saturday the mother-of-twins hosted a star-studded “Carter push party” with family and friends including Destiny’s Child sisters Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, a pregnant Serena Williams and Lala Anthony.

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson posted up a series of videos and pics of the lavish shindig in Los Angeles:

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

This woman gets more beautiful every time i see her!! Hotttness personified!!! @lala ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

E! News recently reported that the party boasted an African theme and was held at a private residence in Beverly Hills that Madonna once owned. At the entrance to the party, gold balloon letters spelled out “Carter Push Party” and “Twinning.”

“The tables had lanterns, wooden elephants and pink and white roses for centerpieces. There was also a henna tattoo artist and African dancers and drummers walking around. A huge soul food buffet was served for a late lunch,” a source said.

#CarterPushParty #Beyonce A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on May 20, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

#CarterPushParty #Beyonce A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on May 20, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

Apparently Bey, looking ready to pop, walked around with her bare belly out, which was painted with Henna. And an insider told E! News that Blue Ivy was kissing her mama’s belly and rubbing it during the party.

Congrats to The Carters!

SOURCE: Instagram; E! News

